It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s Divorce Finalized

After filing for divorce in 2017, Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert’s marriage has officially come to an end. Their divorce was recently finalized, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Tamar and Vince, who share a son together and even had their own reality show, were married for almost nine years. They began dating in 2003 and got married in 2008.

While they just became single by law, Tamar’s heart was already taken by her Nigerian boyfriend, David.

Aliya Faust, Managing Editor • @AliyaFaust Posted 23 hours ago

