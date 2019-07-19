CLOSE
National
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan McDonald Coverup

The 17-year-old McDonald was shot and killed in 2014 after officers claimed he was a threat.

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four officers related to his shooting death were fired. The Chicago Police Board voted unanimously to fire three officers with just one member of the nine-member board voting to not to fire the fourth officer.

Chicago Tribune reports:

The nine-member board found that the officers exaggerated the threat posed by the 17-year-old McDonald in order to justify the actions of Officer Jason Van Dyke in shooting the teen 16 times. McDonald was high on PCP when he refused police commands to drop a knife while walking away from officers on a Southwest Side street in October 2014.

The board voted unanimously to fire Officers Ricardo Viramontes and Janet Mondragon as well as Sgt. Stephen Franko for several rules violations, most importantly making false statements. All but one board member voted to fire Officer Daphne Sebastian as well for bringing discredit to the department and preventing the department from achieving its goals, though the board held that she did not make a false statement.

The outlet adds that Van Dyke was the first city officer to be convicted of murder while on-duty in 50 years back in October 2018. It was also reported that the officers can challenge the board’s firing.

See Also: Jason Van Dyke Found Guilty Of Second-Degree Murder In Laquan McDonald Shooting

Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan McDonald Coverup was originally published on hiphopwired.com

