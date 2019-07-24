CLOSE
News & Gossip
“I’ve Had Enough!” A Hater Tried To Heckle Mary J. Blige At Her Concert And It Didn’t Go Well For Them [VIDEO]

2019 ESSENCE Festival - Day 2 - Performances

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

If you push the wrong person long enough, they’re going to push back.

Mary J. Blige reminded a heckler of that during a recent performance. The 48-year-old has been on her “Royalty” tour with rapper Nas as of late, and during their recent stop in Nashville last week, she was taunted by someone in the audience who she claims was telling her to “shut the f–k up all night.” Blige decided to take a break from performing to put the hater on blast while simultaneously sending her actual fans a positive message about staying resilient in the face of their adversaries.

“I’m a keep fighting,” she told the audience. “I’m a keep fighting, and there’s a billion, million armies and soldiers of demons and negativities and haters, and they’re coming against me every day. But I’m a just keep fighting, because this is my life! You keep fighting for your life! For your husband, for your job, for your friend, whatever you got that’s yours. You keep fighting! You tell them haters to kiss your a–! Period!”

Blige paced back and forth on the stage while addressing concertgoers passionately.

“As you can see, Mary J. Blige don’t give no f–ks and I said it. I’ve had enough,” she added. “Every time you look around somebody got some sh-t to say. But check this out, let me tell you something, you just hold on. Hold on, keep fighting, keep being strong. And for the person here who’s been saying Mary shut the f–k up all night, b—h you shut the f–k up!”

This isn’t the first time Blige has had to get people together over their negativity. In 2016, she was criticized for the sit-down interview she did for Apple Music with Hillary Clinton ahead of the presidential elections. In a short teaser of the interview, Blige sang Bruce Springsteen’s “American Skin (41 Shots)” to Clinton, and social media was left confused. When people made fun of her, she got on Twitter and said, “EVERYBODY SHUT THE F–K UP!!!!!! #takethat #haters #crabinabarrel #simpleminded.”

SEE ALSO: Mary J. Blige Signs Television Deal With Lionsgate

With that being said, even though Blige is often levelheaded and calm, singing her pain rather than yelling, she is from Yonkers, and doesn’t have an issue getting folks together. If you didn’t know, now you know.

“I’ve Had Enough!” A Hater Tried To Heckle Mary J. Blige At Her Concert And It Didn’t Go Well For Them [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Mary J Blige

