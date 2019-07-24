CLOSE
50 Cent Taunts Young Buck With IG Post of Trans Woman

50 Cent doesn't need any toast so long as he has social media in his hands...

50 Cent At Rockwell

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Even though Young Buck was a big part of G-Unit’s debut album Beg For Mercy it seems like his former boss 50 Cent is teaching him the meaning behind that album title these days.

For months now the former comrades turned enemies have been trading barbs on social media but unfortunately for Buck the “Heat” rapper got all the ammunition he needed when a transvestite took to social media to call out Buck Marley for being in denial about their relationship.

See Also: No G-Unity?: Young Buck Threatens 50 Cent

Just a few days after roasting Ja Rule and Irv Gotti for being denied entry into S.O.B’s, Fiddy once again turned his attention to Young Buck by bringing up his rumored sexual preference in a recent social media post.

Taking to his IG page to let off another shot at the Memphis-Ten-A-Key rapper, 50 Cent posted a picture of a transgender woman in thigh-high boots apparently relieving herself on the street with a caption that read “Rare pic of Young Buck’s old lady LOL.”

Why 50 decided to continue to cut ass on Young Buck is anyone’s guess, but one can only imagine how the Southside Queens rapper would’ve used social media to burn down Ja Rule and Murder Inc. at the height of their rivalry back in 2003.

Buck for his part had dropped a few diss tracks aimed at his former boss dubbed “The Story Of Foofy” and “Foofy Freestyle” but both cuts have since been taken down from YouTube since. We guess 50 flexed some muscle.

50 Cent Taunts Young Buck With IG Post of Trans Woman was originally published on hiphopwired.com

