Gucci Hires Global Head Of Diversity After Blackface Controversy

A first for the Italian apparel brand.

GUCCI-DAPPER DAN COLLECTION

Source: GUCCI / Ari Marcopoulos / GUCCI / Ari Marcopoulos

Gucci is making good on their promises after what is being called the biggest faux pas in the fashion industry. The retailer has appointed a new executive to ensure they do right by all cultures.

High Snobiety is reporting that the luxury brand has named Renée Tirado as their first-ever Global Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; previously she held the Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer role for Major League Baseball. The announcement is a direct response to the now infamous blackface controversy in February where the Italian brand was selling a sweater with a roll up collar that evoked feelings of blackface.

In a statement obtained by The Independent Tirado expressed her enthusiasm at the opportunity. “I am in the business of making human connections that start with the foundations of inclusivity, respect, and diversity to ensure Gucci remains culturally relevant and economically competitive. I am honored to join a company that puts these non-negotiable values at the forefront of their business model, not as a ‘nice to have’ but as a key component of its business strategy.”

In addition to the appointment Gucci also implemented a diversity and inclusion program earlier this year that will help foster more diversity within their corporate team and hire more designers of color.

Photo: GUCCI / Ari Marcopoulos

