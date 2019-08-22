Barack and Michelle Obama Buying Big Ass Mansion In Martha’s Vineyard

Barack and Michelle Obama are securing their spot in Martha’s Vineyard. The couple many consider to still be their President and First Lady are reportedly buying a mega-mansion in the summer destination.

The property they’re copping is listed at a cool $14.9M, but they’re getting a discount.

Reports TMZ:

Multiple island sources tell us the Obamas are in escrow for the estate owned by Boston Celtics owner, Wyc Grousbeck. The former Prez and First Lady have been renting the house this summer and loved it so much, we’ve learned they made an offer. The property is listed at $14,850,000. Our sources say they’re paying less, but we don’t know how much.

The estate — incredible. It’s 29 beachfront acres. The main residence is just shy of 6,900 square feet. It has 7 bedrooms, so Sasha and Malia have a place to crash, along with several of their friends. It has the obligatory pool, an outdoor fireplace, a chef’s kitchen, vaulted ceilings and 2 guest wings. It has incredible views, especially while soaking in the second-floor balcony Jacuzzi.

The sale is currently in escrow. So as long as it’s not a potential money pit, the Obamas got a plush new crib.

When’s the cookout?

