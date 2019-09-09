CLOSE
Phi Beta Sigma Removes Malik Yoba From Youth Leadership Role

JC from New York Undercover is catching L's.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-AMERICAN WOMAN

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Malik Yoba is in the midst of the struggle. After revealing he’s attracted to trans people (hey, it’s 2019) and explaining himself via a struggle rap freestyle, the actor has been removed from his youth leadership role with Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

The historically Black fraternity basically felt like Yoba is a bad look.

NewsOne has the details: 

According to a memo obtained by NewsOne, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Yoba was removed from his position as spokesman for the Sigma Beta Club program, which is focused on providing mentorship to “pre-teen and teen-aged males” through social, cultural and educational enrichment. The “Empire” actor, who is an honorary member of the historic Black fraternity, was named the spokesperson earlier this year.

The memo, dated Sept. 5, was sent out to fraternity members on Thursday and said the organization’s decision to remove Yoba came after allegations were made against him by Mariah Lopez Ebony, a trans woman who claimed the actor paid her for sex when she was underage. Other women have also shared similar stories.

So it’s not that he’s cool with trans women, it’s the accusation of paying for sex, right?

See Also: Malik Yoba Addresses Allegations Of Seeing Underage Transgender Sex Workers With Bars

Interestingly, Phi Beta Sigma’s sister organization, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., recently announced they will be accepting transgender members after backlash over an alleged ban.

Peep more details over at NewsOne.

Phi Beta Sigma Removes Malik Yoba From Youth Leadership Role was originally published on hiphopwired.com

