Going topless has been officially legalized in six states after Fort Collins, Colorado decided it wasn’t worth the money an appeal would cost.

They’ve already spent $300,000 defending the law. Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico and Oklahoma women can now legally go topless. This was a huge win for the “Free the nipple” campaign.

Jazzy Report: No Shirt, No Problem was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted September 25, 2019

