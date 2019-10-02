New York recently passed a law that could help a lot of folks out.

Employers are no longer allowed to test applicants for THC. The reasoning is that since they don’t test for alcohol marijuana should be no different. The bill makes exceptions for police officers, drivers, health care professionals and child care givers.

Jazzy Report: No More Testing For THC was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted October 2, 2019

