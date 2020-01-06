CLOSE
Off-Duty NYPD Cop Who Broke Into Black Woman’s Nashville Home In Drunken, Racist Tirade, Resigns

Michael Reynolds, a 26-year-old off-duty New York Police Department cop who was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, last year after breaking into a Black family’s home during a drunken night out, resigned on Thursday, January 2, according to the New York Daily News.

Reynolds was expected to report to NYPD headquarters on Monday to begin his disciplinary trial over the July 2018 incident where he would have been ultimately fired, however, Reynolds was a no-show to the hearing, and instead resigned from his post.

As a result, he will not receive his pension or health benefits and is barred from owning a gun, the Daily News reports.

“His actions are wholly inconsistent with the values and standards the New York City Police Department expects and demands of its officers,” said Acting Deputy Commissioner Devora Kaye, the NYPD’s top spokesperson.

In July 2018 Reynolds was visiting Nashville for a friend’s bachelor party where he and a group of his friends, were staying at an Airbnb residence. Reynolds returned to the neighborhood after a night out intoxicated and unlawfully entered into a home right next to the Airbnb.

The home was owned by Conese Halliburton was home with her sons, aged 8, 11, 17 and 20 at the time. Halliburton gave a detailed account of the night during a December 2019 hearing, where she explained that Reynolds stormed into her home, threatening her and her children, while also calling them the n-word. A portion of Reynold’s tirade was captured via a neighbor’s surveillance video.

Reynold’s was arrested weeks later after Nashville police initially declined to take him in for questioning. Reynolds later said he mistook Halliburton’s home for the Airbnb and apologized, however Halliburton and her neighbors said he scoffed at them when they initially approached him about his behavior.

“My kids want to move,” Halliburton said. “They don’t want to be in that house anymore.”

Reynolds was sentenced to a measly two weeks in jail and three years probation over the incident, which of course was the opposite of justice personified. In the weeks since the incident and after his sentencing, several petitions called for Reynolds to be terminated.

