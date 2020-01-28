CLOSE
Here’s Why All The Men On #LHH Need A Friend Like Papoose

Papoose gives the most sane and sound advice.

REVOLT X AT&T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 3

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

This is a Papoose appreciation post. It’s safe to say that all the men on the Love and Hip-Hop franchise with relationship drama need a friend like Papoose. He has been the most consistent man on the show, appears level-headed, sane, smart, faithful (hopefully), treats Remy like a human being, he’s mature, disciplined, and dishes out really good advice that a lot of the knuckle heads on this show need, even when it seems obvious.

Unsung Cruise

Papoose is usually the one who gives the soundest advice, and honestly, he should consider actually becoming a therapist and launch a full fledge coaching business to get these brothers together. It’s easy to see why Remy loves him. The rest of the men on this show have been with women for years and haven’t even so much as cooked for them at least once. Like, whet?

Anyway, Papoose is a man with a plan. He’s thoughtful, he seems objective, and he’s always telling the men on this show what they need to do. Now, do they listen? Not always, but when they do—like when Safaree got advice about how to deal with Erica—things seem to work out for them.

Papoose is that friend who is always going to tell the truth, whether it’s good or bad, but he knows how to deliver the message.  He better start getting some checks for the counseling he dishes out, and the men on this show who claim to care about the women they’re with should seek out the hood love guru Pap. But only when they’re ready.

 

Here’s Why All The Men On #LHH Need A Friend Like Papoose  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Love & Hip Hop New York

