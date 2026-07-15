Baltimore’s B&O Railroad Museum Has a Brand-New Name

B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore rebrands ahead of railroading bicentennial One of Baltimore’s most historic attractions is getting a new identity.

The B&O Railroad Museum is now officially the National Museum of Railroad History & Innovation. The rebrand comes as the museum prepares to celebrate 200 years of American railroading in 2027.

Museum leaders say the new name reflects both the preservation of railroad history and the future of transportation. New attractions, including an Innovation Hall and Future of Rail exhibit, are expected to open next year.



Source: WBAL

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