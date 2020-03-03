TOWSON STUDENTS DEMAND BUILDINGS HONORING SLAVE OWNERS CHANGE NAMES

Towson University students are upset over two dormitories on its campus whose names they say are honoring slave owners. Students are demanding the school address the issue and have formed a group called Tigers for Justice to bring it to their attention. They have even started a petition and have acquired more than 3,700 signatures. The petition reads “Both of these families built their wealth off of the enslavement, abuse and forced labor of African American people, and Towson is deciding to celebrate Charles Carroll and William Paca by naming a building after them,” the petition reads. “Is this what Towson stands for?.

Source: NY TIMES

