No Snow in February…First time since 1884

We must admit that Mother Nature has been very kind to us this winter. Temperatures have not been the norm and we have benefited from some great weather during these winter months but for February this is almost unreal. Not to mention that normally February is the snowiest month in Baltimore averaging eight inches of that stuff that stuff they call snow.. This February we did not receive any and the last time that happened was back in February 1884 just to put it in perspective.  Now there night have been some flurries in some areas but there has been no accumulation meaning nothing has stuck. So hopefully this weather will continue into March. We’ll see…fingers crossed.

Source: CBS

 

baltimore , Baltimore weather , Interesting Headlines , Mother Nature , Ryan Da Lion , snow , The Lion's Den , Weather update

