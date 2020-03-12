Tom Hanks and Wife Test Positive For Coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks who has played in a number of films says he has contracted the coronvirus while filming for his latest movie in Australia. Mr. Hanks said in a statement. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers, too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.” The virus has been spreading like crazy at an alarming rate as governments and health officials try to figure out the best way to contain and slow it down. Australia has had more than 120 cases confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Also On Magic 95.9: