NBA Player Rudy Gobert Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Covid-19 which sounds like a super drug is definitely trending around the world and more and more people are coming down with the new virus that has the globe paranoid. Now as it gets closer to home more people are contracting the virus and now it has hit the NBA. Center Rudy Gobert who plays for the Utah Jazz was just diagnosed with the virus and now has sent the NBA world into a frenzy. The game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and The Utah jazz was just about to tip off when officials postponed the game due to unforeseen circumstances. The NBA said in a statement that the player’s test result was reported shortly before tip-off. The NBA said the player wasn’t in the arena.

Source: ESPN

