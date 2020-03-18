West Virgina and D.C. confirmed…Coronavirus Now In All 50 States

After a little while people were starting to wonder whats up with West Virginia and D.C. the two latest spots in the Unites States to not report a confirmed case of someone testing positive for the coronavirus. Well all that changed pretty recently as both have now officially reported their first case of the coronavirus. As the virus continues to spread and people are being instructed to practice social distancing we are all hoping for the best as we learn more about this pandemic and now realize no where and no one is immune. Take care of yourself and your families be proactive and be smart.

Source: Washington Post

