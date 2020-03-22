Top 250 Movies To Watch On Netflix

We are all in a similar predicament currently. Social distancing at home with not much to do as it seems like you probably have done everything you can possibly do except to lose your mind from boredom or crazy family members. Well rotten tomatoes the popular TV show and movie review site released a list of the top 250 movies that you can watch on Netflix right now. Now I know you’ve probably seen a lot of the titles on this list but I;m sure you can find some other good ones that will help you pass the time during this stay at home quarantine period.

Check out the list here

Source: Forbes

Also On Magic 95.9: