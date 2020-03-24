Amazon Steaming Free Kid Content To Help Parents Out

Right now every parent that is dealing with schools being shutdown is very aware that they have watched almost everything on whatever streaming service the use. Leaving you to contemplate ordering additional streaming services or renting newer titles. Amazon has done something that might allow you to hold off on spending anything extra for at least a little while anyway. They have added over 40 TV shows of kid content which you can access for free, all you need is an amazon log in and you can start watching. Titles like popular PBS cartoons Arthur and Daniels Tiger Neighborhood and more.