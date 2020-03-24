Trump Wants America Open By Easter

It seems that our President the one and only Donald J Trump has plans for America to get back to getting this money. Well he would like to see America open and raring to go sooner than later. That sooner has a time frame and it is Easter Sunday April 12th,2020. A date he thought would be a beautiful time to have America reopen and get back to people doing what they do and businesses operating as usual and to get the economy moving again. And just like that in two weeks everything is suppose to just go back to what is was like before this pandemic took over the nation. Stay tuned!

Source: CNN

