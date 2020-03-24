CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Trump Wants America Open By Easter

It seems that our President the one and only Donald J Trump has plans for America to get back to getting this money. Well he would like to see America open and raring to go sooner than later. That sooner has a time frame and it is Easter Sunday April 12th,2020. A date he thought would be a beautiful time to have America reopen and get back to people doing what they do and businesses operating as usual and to get the economy moving again. And just like that in two weeks everything is suppose to just go back to what is was like before this pandemic took over the nation. Stay tuned!

Source: CNN

 

America , coronavirus , Donald Trump , Interesting Headlines , politics , President , Ryan Da Lion , The Lion's Den , USA

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
En Contexto Con Luis Navarro
Trump Wants America Open By Easter

It seems that our President the one and only Donald J Trump has plans for America to get back to…
03.24.20
Your Census Report is NOT Tied to Potential…

There’s a lot of wrong information circling around these days and the 2020 Census wants to dispel a big one…
03.24.20
The CBC Urges Democrats To Create Coronavirus Package…

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) is not standing still in their efforts to make sure the Black community is covered…
03.23.20
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Rihanna Donates $5 Million To Coronavirus Efforts

As the world is seeking assistance on many levels when it comes to figuring out how to slow down the…
03.22.20
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…

The money is intended to assist parents, teachers and students during the coronavirus crisis.
03.20.20
Businesswoman packing up box in office
How to Remain Financially Stable During The Coronavirus…

The Unemployment rate is expected to hit 20% during this COVID-19 Pandemic. Although President Trump just passed a 1 trillion…
03.20.20
US-STOCKS-MARKETS-OPENING-BELL
Stock Market Trading Floor Will Be Closed Monday…

Let Donald Trump tell it the stock market was as strong as ever, that’s until the CoronaVirus showed up. Since…
03.20.20
The CBC To Hold Coronavirus Response Town Hall…

The Coronavirus is a global pandemic that will have lasting impact on communities around the world. The Congressional Black Caucus…
03.20.20
Uncomfortable AF: Here’s A TikTok Video Of What…

#Yikes.
03.20.20
Pleas Grow In West Virginia's Capitol Calling For The Removal Of Stonewall Jackson Monument
West Virginia and D.C. Confirmed…Coronavirus Now In All…

After a little while people were starting to wonder whats up with West Virginia and D.C. the two latest spots…
03.18.20
Close