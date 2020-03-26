CLOSE
Charm City
MD School Closures Extended

Hope you had some good practice dealing with the kids being at home unexpectedly due to early school closures. It seems like that first school closure was just a warm up and good practice as Governor Larry hogan issued a new directive which includes school remaining closed until April 24th, 2020 and he warned that to be prepared for another possible extension after this one,

The Governor said “The reality is this crisis is really just beginning here in our state and across the country,” said Hogan. “People are looking for certainty, but the truth is we simply just don’t know how bad it’s going to get or how long it’s going to last or how successful these social distancing actions are going to be in flattening the curve. What we do know is it’s not going to be over in a matter of days or even weeks.”

Unsung Cruise

