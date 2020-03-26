CLOSE
US Takes Over #1 Spot With Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

The pandemic known as covid-19 has taken a toll on the world at this point and continues to do so. As efforts to fight against the virus are being made by countries all over the world it is now confirmed that the United States of America has the most confirmed known cases of people contracting the coronavirus. This coming after everything starting in China, Italy totally shutting down, and other countries globally beginning the fight against the novel coronavirus. The US even with a little bit of a head start before getting overwhelmed with the struggle against covid-19 now has the most confirmed cases than any other country in the world. Usually being number one is something to be proud of, this is not one of them.

