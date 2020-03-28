103 Year Old Woman Recovers From Coronavirus

A lot of what we have been told when it comes to being informed about the coronvirus and who is especially at risk when it comes to contracting the virus. The very young, the sick, and the elderly were the ones who were the most vulnerable and makes fighting the virus a very hard battle. Thats what makes this story absolutely amazing. A 103 year old woman from Iran has made a full recovery from the coronvirus after being diagnosed and then being hospitalized for about a week. She was discharged with no trace of the virus. Absolutely amazing!

Source: Newsweek

