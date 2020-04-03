Phone Check: Funny Man Red Grant Talks To Steph Lova About Running for DC Mayor

You can usually catch Red Grant opening up for Kat Williams across the country.

But recently, Red has been touring the states hitting up comedy clubs left and right. Recently he stopped by #TheSLP to talk about touring with Kat, the CoronaVirus Pandemic and his bid to become DC’s next Mayor!

Click the link and get ready to laugh.

