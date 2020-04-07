Video How Coronoavirus Attacks The Body

We know the Covid-19 virus has dominated news and headlines and is the cause for majority of the United States to be on some kind of stay at home or shelter in place order. We know it has affected how we normally wake up and live our lives our normal routines are not so routine anymore as things are restricted and access to things are limited. We know how it has disrupted our lives, our finances, our economy, and many people across the globe, but do we know how it works and actually what it does to the body.

Check out this video which explains that with images.

Source: NY Times

Also On Magic 95.9: