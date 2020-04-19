CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

La La Anthony Producing Docuseries On Alabama State’s Plus-Size Dance Squad

HBCU's stay cookin'.

America's Got Talent - Season 12

Source: NBC / Getty

La La Anthony is helping to produce a new docuseries on Alabama State University’s plus-size dance squad. We can dig it.

Deadline reports that the actress and Carmelo Anthony’s better half has teamed with ITV America’s Leftfield Pictures to produce the docuseries for Snapchat.

Anthony will serve as an executive producer of the 10-part Snap Original series titled The Honeybeez of ASU via her LaLaLand production house.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“The Honeybeez are an inspiration, not just among the HBCU dance scene, but to young dancers and performers everywhere,” said Anthony in a statement. “Their impact and success are a result of immense determination and talent, all while projecting strength, positivity and love. We can’t wait for Snapchat’s audience to get to know these amazing young women.”

The show will launch on April 25 and follows that Honeybeez through the 2019-2020 season. With Coach Williams at the helm, viewers see the squad as it goes through tryouts and performances and all the struggle and strife in between.

The Honeybeez of ASU definitely sounds like some worthy quarantine-ready entertainment off g.p.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

 

La La Anthony Producing Docuseries On Alabama State’s Plus-Size Dance Squad  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

La La Anthony

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake

While many are still waiting for their stimulus check due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one man in Columbus went to the…
04.17.20
Universities May Be Considering Online Classes Until 2021

The pandemic is slowly taking away life as we knew it and universities are considering stepping into a new normal.
04.17.20
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves,…
04.08.20
Coronavirus updates
Video Shows How Coronoavirus Attacks The Body

We know the Covid-19 virus has dominated news and headlines and is the cause for majority of the United States…
04.07.20
A Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Has Tested…

It looks like humans are not the only species to be susceptible to COVID-19. An animal at one of the…
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…

In poorer areas across the nation populated with Black residents, COVID-19 cases are especially high according to still-developing data.
04.07.20
Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For…

While the government tries to figure out what long-term effects of the coronavirus will be, and how to deal with…
04.07.20
Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During…

Well, you had to figure out that someone was going to do it eventually. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle and West…
04.04.20
Close