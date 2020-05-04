50 Cent Responds To Ja Rule’s Battle Request, Reveals He’d Rather Face Snoop Dogg

Since the Verzuz battles began, Ja Rule has been calling out his archrival 50 Cent to go head to head once and for all and 50 has finally responded–but not in a way Ja would like.

On Friday (May 1) during a virtual interview with Big Boy on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, 50 Cent revealed who he really would like to challenge to a battle, naming Snoop Dogg and broke down the qualifications to one simple factor–catalog.

“It would make more sense catalog wise, me, and Snoop. Cause we could compete every step of the way,” 50 told Big Boy. “Ja Rule? He got like five, six good duets. The hit records are all him and Jennifer Lopez, him and Mary J. Blige, him and Ashanti. Him and … a woman, a female. All the records. He got one hit song by himself, ‘Holla Holla.’”

Although Fif vowed to leave his petty ways in the past, 50 joked in addition to most of Ja’s songs being features with women, they also belonged to someone else.

“They’re all doable records but they’re someone else’s,” he said. “Stevie Wonder, ‘Do I Do’!” a reference to Ja’s 2001 hit, “Livin’ It Up” featuring the very male Case.

The Ja Rule vs 50 argument was rekindled a few weeks ago when the “Clap Back” rapper suggested that the two foes jump on Instagram Live to go catalog for catalog. Ja even told Fat Joe he would “behave during such a battle but has since changed his stance in subsequent interviews and comments.

“I don’t know if me and him can do that,” Ja told Hot 97’s Ebro Darden. “I don’t know if that would work. Just for the respect of the culture. I would never want to disrespect the culture and let me and his little thing get into the love and respect of what Verzuz has brought to the culture, for each other’s catalog and the artistry. I would never want to tarnish that.”

Check out the full interview below.

