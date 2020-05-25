CLOSE
Charm City
Keith Booth Sues Baltimore City Schools Over Firing As Dunbar Head Coach

Former Dunbar basketball coach, Keith Booth sues the Baltimore school system. Booth was fired in February for an “inappropriate interaction” between two Dunbar students who were under his supervision at the time.

The lawsuit names, schools CEO Sonja Santelises, the city school board, Dunbar principal Yetunde Reeves, and Jerome Jones, the director of labor relations and negotiations for the school system.

Booth’s attorney says the letter released to the Dunbar community, regarding the incident at the time, implied Booth was at fault.  “Coach Booth will forever live with the stain of Defendants’ false and defamatory letter and denial of his constitutional rights to clear his name,” the lawsuit states.

Keith Booth Sues Baltimore City Schools Over Firing As Dunbar Head Coach  was originally published on 92q.com

