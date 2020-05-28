CLOSE
Black Man Who Filmed White Woman Calling The Cops On Him At Central Park Asks People To Stop Sending Her Death Threats

New York: Coronavirus

Source: Ira L. Black – Corbis / Getty

Christian Cooper, the man a white woman in Central Park falsely called the cops on over Memorial Day weekend, is asking people to stop sending her death threats. 

Cooper told Don Lemon during his interview on CNN that while he “definitely” believes the woman’s actions were racist, he accepts her apology. 

“I think her apology is sincere,” he said. “I’m not sure that in that apology she recognizes that while she may not be or consider herself a racist, that particular act was definitely racist.”

RELATED: Central Park “Karen” Lost Her Job And Her Dog After Racist Video Goes Viral

Cooper and the woman with her dog crossed paths New York City in a part of a park that required dogs to be leashed. The woman violated the rule and Cooper called her out on it. When he did, video captured shows the woman saying she was going to call the police and “going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life.” The video has since gone viral and she was fired from her job at Franklin Templeton the next day. 

“I am told there has been death threats and that is wholly inappropriate and abhorrent and should stop immediately,” Cooper continued. “I find it strange that people who were upset that … that she tried to bring death by cop down on my head, would then turn around and try to put death threats on her head. Where is the logic in that? Where does that make any kind of sense?”

