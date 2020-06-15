CLOSE
Netflix “The Black Lives Matter Collection”

Netflix has curated a collection of movies, documentaries, stand up specials, tv shows, and more in a theme called ” The Black Lives Matter Collection” There are about 45 titles in the collection dealing with the black experience.

NETFLIX TWEETED….

When we say “Black Lives Matter,” we also mean “Black storytelling matters.”

With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time – we’re starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience.

Check out the titles in the “Black Lives Matter” collection:

13th

Dear White People

Who Killed Malcolm X?

LA 92

#blackAF

Fruitvale Station

Time: The Kalief Browder Story

Becoming

Luke Cage

The Innocence Files

Self Made

Pose

Seven Seconds

All Day and a Night

Homecoming

Oprah Winfrey presents: When They See Us Now

American Son

Mudbound

See You Yesterday

Who Shot the Sheriff?

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads

Michael Che Matters

The Black Godfather

Quincy

Bobby Kennedy for President

The Two Killings of Sam Cooke

Undercover

Chris Rock: Tamborine

Strong Island

Zion

Barry

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?

What Happened, Miss Simone?

Imperial Dreams

Uppity

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike

She’s Gotta Have It

ReMastered: The Lion’s Share

Jewel’s Catch One

Orange is the New Black

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show

Rodney King

Teach Us All

Source: Netflix

