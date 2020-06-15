Netflix “The Black Lives Matter Collection”

Netflix has curated a collection of movies, documentaries, stand up specials, tv shows, and more in a theme called ” The Black Lives Matter Collection” There are about 45 titles in the collection dealing with the black experience.
NETFLIX TWEETED….
When we say “Black Lives Matter,” we also mean “Black storytelling matters.”
With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time – we’re starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience.
Check out the titles in the “Black Lives Matter” collection:
13th
Dear White People
Who Killed Malcolm X?
LA 92
#blackAF
Fruitvale Station
Time: The Kalief Browder Story
Becoming
Luke Cage
The Innocence Files
Self Made
Pose
Seven Seconds
All Day and a Night
Homecoming
Oprah Winfrey presents: When They See Us Now
American Son
Mudbound
See You Yesterday
Who Shot the Sheriff?
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia
ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads
Michael Che Matters
The Black Godfather
Quincy
Bobby Kennedy for President
The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
Undercover
Chris Rock: Tamborine
Strong Island
Zion
Barry
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?
What Happened, Miss Simone?
Imperial Dreams
Uppity
Trigger Warning with Killer Mike
She’s Gotta Have It
ReMastered: The Lion’s Share
Jewel’s Catch One
Orange is the New Black
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show
Rodney King
Teach Us All
Source: Netflix