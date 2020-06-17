CLOSE
Michelle Obama Set To Host A Virtual Music Festival

The Roots and Michelle Obama are partnering to put on a good show for a good cause with some good talent. Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote registration initiative will be a part of the 13th annual Roots Picnic on June 27. It will be a virtual music festival all hosted by Questlove, Black Thought from The Roots and the former First Lady.

The lineup features The Roots, SZA, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Kirk Franklin, H.E.R., G Herbo, Earthgang, Polo G, DJ D-Nice, Snoh Aalegra, and Musiq Soulchild.

Experience the Festival on June 27 via the Roots’ YouTube page.

Source: Pitchfork

 

