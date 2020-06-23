Correctional Officers Of Color Claim They Were Barred From Watching Derek Chauvin

Discrimination charges have been filed with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.

Eight correctional officers are claiming that they were not allowed to be on the same floor as Derek Chauvin, the officer that was arrested and charged in the murder of George Floyd, due to the color of their skin.

The correctional officers state that when Derek Chauvin was brought into the correctional facility they were ordered to go to the 3rd floor.

“When we arrived on the 3rd floor, we realized that the facility’s employees of color were all on that floor, and that we had been segregated from the 5th floor,” where Chauvin was to be held, one employee’s charge of discrimination said.

A statement from Jail Officials…..

“Recognizing that the murder of George Floyd was likely to create particularly acute racialized trauma, I felt I had an immediate duty to protect and support employees who may have been traumatized and may have heightened ongoing trauma by having to deal with Chauvin,” Lydon said.

Source: CNN

See Also: Report: Derek Chauvin, Ex-Minneapolis Cop At Center Of George Floyd’s Death, Arrested

