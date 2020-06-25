MeToo Movement Racist? Bill Cosby’s Wife Camille Suggests It Is.

There has been a new development in the case against 82 year old Bill Cosby, who is still incarcerated for his sexual assault conviction and serving a three- to 10-year sentence after a jury found him guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

An appeals courts has decided to review his conviction and that has made Bill Cosby’s wife Camille very happy. So happy she has broken her six year silence about the incident and has even suggested that and suggested the #MeToo movement that landed her husband behind bars was driven by racism.

“First of all, I don’t care what they feel,” she told ABC.

“The #MeToo movement and movements like them have intentional ignorance pertaining to the history of particular white women — not all white women — but particular white women, who have from the very beginning, pertaining to the enslavement of African people, accused black males of sexual assault without any proof whatsoever, no proof, anywhere on the face of the Earth,” Camille said.

Source: Daily Mail

Also On Magic 95.9: