CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Legendary Television Host Regis Philbin Dead At 88

28th Annual Movieguide Awards Gala - Inside

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

Regis Philbin has died.

According to TMZ, the legendary media personality died Saturday morning after suffering a heart attack at his home in New York City. He reportedly had been battling heart disease for some time now, having a angioplasty done in the 90s as well as triple bypass surgery in 2007.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

His family issued a statement to People Magazine saying the following:

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career.”

Regis Philbin got his start in Hollywood back in the 1950s, working on “The Tonight Show” as a page. He went on to work in local news before gaining more network exposure in the 1960s on “The Joey Bishop Show.”

Philbin went on to replace Steve Allen on his own talk show, but ending up falling short up against Johnny Carson’s strong ratings. It wasn’t until the 1980s where he landed his biggest break, a co-hosting gig with Kathie Lee Gifford, which was known as “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee.”

Kelly Ripa replaced Kathie Lee when she left the nationally syndicated show. Regis fulfilled his hosting duties up until 2011 when Michael Strahan replaced him.

Still, he stayed busy. Regis is also known as being the original host for the game show, “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” and “America’s Got Talent.” He also appeared on countless TV series and shows such as “Today,” “Rachel Ray,” “Wheel of Fortune” and others.

Regis Philbin is survived by his wife, Joy.

See Also: Prayers Up: Hip-Hop Legend Biz Markie Hospitalized

Legendary Television Host Regis Philbin Dead At 88  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

regis philbin

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Legendary Television Host Regis Philbin Dead At 88

Regis Philbin has died. According to TMZ, the legendary media personality died Saturday morning after suffering a heart attack at…
07.25.20
What Is Going On?! Black Woman Found Hanging…

Another hanging ruled as a possible suicide...
07.24.20
The Redskins Change Its Name To “Washington Football…

Is a name change THAT hard?
07.24.20
MIT Engineers Create Reusable Face Cover As Effective…

As COVID-19 continues to re-surge the world is taking action to ensure safety. One institution is saying they have created…
07.23.20
George Floyd’s Killer Cop Charged With Tax Fraud…

Derek Chauvin faces nine felony charges.
07.23.20
NFL Owner ‘Agitated’ At Black History Month Event…

Robert Wood "Woody" Johnson is accused of racist and sexist comments.
07.23.20
Trump’s Secret ‘Gestapo’ Police Are Coming To A…

Federal agents who have been eerily compared to the Gestapo are expected to be coming to several "diverse cities" soon…
07.22.20
Everything To Know About 15-Year-Old Black Girl Locked…

A Michigan community demands her release.
07.22.20
Two Men Charged In Fourth Of July Lynching…

Two men are in jail for sickeningly racist Independence Day incident that went viral.
07.21.20
Man Dressed As FedEx Driver Murders Son of…

While no suspect nor motive has been established at this point, it wouldn't be out of the question to suspect…
07.21.20
Close