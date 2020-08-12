CLOSE
Canton, Georgia – More Than 900 Students and Staff Members Quarantined.

While some parts of the nation prepare for virtual learning with the upcoming school year and gear up for that whole scenario. There are school districts where school has already began, and there is no distant learning. These kids, teachers, and staff members are present in their school buildings.

“Dear Parents,” wrote Dr. Ashley Kennerly, the principal of Sixes Elementary School. “I am writing this letter in order to communicate that a student in 2nd grade has tested positive for Covid-19.”

By the time the last bell rang on Friday afternoon, principals at 10 other schools had sent similar letters to families in Cherokee County, a suburb north of Atlanta.

Source: NY Times

 

