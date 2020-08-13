Girl, Jailed For Not Doing Homework, Gets Released.

The story of a 15 year old girl, only known as Grace, to protect her identity, has been released from the Children Village juvenile detention center.

Oakland County Circuit Judge Mary Ellen Brennan sentenced Grace to “intensive probation,” with various requirements, including no phone use, staying home, checking in with a caseworker, and completing her schoolwork. However, Grace wasn’t able to focus well while learning from home, and she explained to a new caseworker in April that she felt overwhelmed about the probation. After her caseworker learned that Grace had fallen back asleep one day and failed to complete her homework, a hearing was held in May and the judge determined that she violated her probation terms.

According to The Detroit News, Judge Mary Ellen Brennan released the girl from probation when the judge adopted a caseworker’s recommendation that the case be terminated.

Source: NewsOne

