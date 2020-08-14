CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Maryland’s Women Of The Century; Who’s On The List?

The United States of America is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. which granted women the right to vote.

In celebration of that achievement, the USA Today Network asked all 50 states and the District of Columbia to each choose 10 women who have made significant contributions to their respective states and country.

They are the Women of the Century.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Some Notable African American Women from Maryland made the cut:

Irene Morgan Kirkaldy  was a Black civil rights activist whose major act of resistance was instrumental in the fight against white supremacy in the United States.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Billie Holiday — formally Eleanora Fagan — was born either in Philadelphia or Baltimore, but she was raised in Baltimore, which she referred to as her hometown throughout her life. A national treasure, Holiday is considered to be one of the most famous African American women jazz musicians in the world.

Augusta T. Chissell was an African-American suffragist who fought alongside other Black women for passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. After passage of the 19th Amendment, Chissell wrote about voting for the Baltimore Afro-American newspaper.

Sherrilyn Ifill is the president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, She is just the second woman to head the organization. She taught civil procedure and constitutional law at the University of Maryland School of Law in Baltimore, for over 20 years.

See The Full List Here: USA Today

19th amendment , african american women , Black Women Voters , civil rights , great women , Interesting Headlines , law , NAACP , Ryan Da Lion , strong women , The Lion's Den , United States , USA Today , women of the century

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Billie Holiday
Maryland’s Women Of The Century; Who’s On The…

The United States of America is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. which granted women the right to…
08.14.20
Make A Donation To The Piney Woods School

The school’s founding values of Love, Integrity, Faith, Excellence, and Empowerment stand truer today than ever before. Your donation will…
08.14.20
After AG Meeting, Ben Crump Expects ‘Charges Will…

He holds a news conference with Taylor's family.
08.14.20
Elijah McClain’s Parents Sue City Of Aurora And…

The parents of Elijah McClain, a slain 23-year-old Black man from Aurora, Colorado, recently filed a lawsuit against the city,…
08.14.20
‘Birtherism 2.0’: Newsweek Accused Of Publishing Racist Op-Ed…

Newsweek has come under fire for publishing an op-ed questioning whether Kamala Harris is eligible to serve as the vice…
08.13.20
Stacey Abrams’ Name Conspicuously Missing From List Of…

Stacey Abrams has been called a rising star in the Democratic Party, but her name was not included on the…
08.12.20
‘Joe Biden Got It Right’: Groups Praise Picking…

Myriad groups and prominent individuals were reacting favorably to Biden's historical decision to pick Harris as his running mate.
08.12.20
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick…

Biden/Harris 2020 is the official ticket for the Democrats as they march to the White House.
08.11.20
Michelle Obama Preps DNC Speech Set To Be…

Other speakers are announced.
08.12.20
Breast Exam
Human Testing For Coronavirus Is Happening In Baltimore

Coming up with a vaccine has been talked about quite a lot when it comes to dealing with the covid-19…
08.11.20
Close