Obama Releases His 2020 Summer Playlist

Obama is known for being our former President, making history as the first African American to hold the position, also his articulate speeches, and definitely his love of music. He has put out a list of songs he listens to for the past few years.  Earlier this month, Michelle Obama released a #BlackGirlMagic playlist, and now Barack has released his Pre-Democratic National Convention summer playlist and and you have to see what songs made the cut.

Barack Obama said on Instagram “Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer––including songs from some of the artists performing at this week’s Democratic Convention. As always, it’s a mix of genres that travels through various eras. I think there’s something in here for everybody––hope you enjoy it.”

Check out the playlist:

Source: USA Today

Obama Releases His 2020 Summer Playlist

