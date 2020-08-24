Anthony Hamilton Spreading Hope During The Pandemic

Anthony Hamilton, has given many fans a lot of great songs and numerous great experiences with live shows and performances as a singer, producer, song writer, and author. Now he’s also giving back to the people in the neighborhood where he came from in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He said “Being in this community and taking care of the people who are living right here is planting a good seed and throwing into people’s lives.” “It’s about giving hope and inspiring people to do good, and being a part of that is very important.”

His efforts provided some much needed assistance to residents in that community: There was a grocery giveaway, COVID-19 testing, voter registration and on-site census. Also, School-age kids received a book bag filled with school supplies, masks and hand sanitizer.

Source: WSOCTV

Also On Magic 95.9: