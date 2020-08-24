CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Anthony Hamilton Spreading Hope During The Pandemic

Anthony Hamilton, has given many fans a lot of great songs and numerous great experiences with live shows and performances as a singer, producer, song writer, and author. Now he’s also giving back to the people in the neighborhood where he came from in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He said “Being in this community and taking care of the people who are living right here is planting a good seed and throwing into people’s lives.” “It’s about giving hope and inspiring people to do good, and being a part of that is very important.”

His efforts provided some much needed assistance to residents in that community: There was a grocery giveaway, COVID-19 testing, voter registration and on-site census. Also, School-age kids received a book bag filled with school supplies, masks and hand sanitizer.

Source: WSOCTV

Activists , Anthony Hamilton , Back to school , black communities , Black residents , book bags , Census 2020 , Covid-19 , free school supplies , groceries , Interesting Headlines , Neighborhood , PANDEMIC , Ryan Da Lion , testing , The Lion's Den

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
12 items
Will Candace Owens Speak At The RNC? List…

Candace Owens is a safe bet when speculating which Black people will speak at the Republican National Convention. But who…
08.24.20
Cops Shoot & Kill Black Man As He…

This should sound all too familiar. Louisiana police officers shot and killed a Black man that was walking away from…
08.24.20
American Airlines Passenger Catches On Flight Fade For…

Covid-19 is still a very real thing but some folks refuse to cooperate. One person found out the hard way…
08.24.20
Black Father Of Three Anthony McClain Killed By…

A Pasadena community is mourning the death of Anthony McClain who died at the hands of police during a routine…
08.24.20
Keisha Lance Bottoms Pays Tribute To ‘Civil Rights…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' DNC speech was a moving tribute to the civil rights icons who paved the way…
08.21.20
Biden Accepts Democratic Nomination And Challenges Americans To…

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination to be president during the final night of the Democratic National Convention and asked…
08.21.20
Video Shows ‘Karen’ Drunkenly Scolding Black Guy For…

A clip posted to Reddit gains attention.
08.21.20
Mosaic of Ida B. Wells Being Installed In…

This 1,000 foot mosaic will not only honor Ida B. Wells but the portrait is comprised of thousands of historical…
08.21.20
Black Texas Teen Wrongfully Suspended Over Locs Wins…

According to NBC News, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction on Monday to allow Kaden Bradford to keep his…
08.21.20
Read Kamala Harris Masterful Speech Accepting The Democratic…

Kamala Harris night accepted in glorious fashion the Democratic nomination to become the first Black woman to run for vice…
08.21.20
Close