Tia Mowry-Hardrict Shows Off 68-Pound Postpartum Weight Loss

Tia Mowry has a lot to celebrate these days. The beloved actress is on the top of everyone’s mind after Netflix picked up her old show The Game — simultaneously thrusting Melanie Barnett back into our brains. And now she’s showing off her 68-pound postpartum weight loss.

In case you haven’t been keeping up with the twin sister, Tia took fans on her weight-loss journey all leading up to this triumphant moment. We watched her give birth (well not the actual birth, you know what we mean) and snap back on her own terms, not like we often see on social media.

Tia dedicates her social media platform to spreading body positivity and self-acceptance by practicing what she preaches.

“I’ve lost to date 68 pounds since giving birth to my daughter,” she shared in a vulnerable Instagram post. “I’m very proud that I did it my way and in my time. I didn’t feel rushed to snap back. I enjoyed breast feeding and spending quality time with #cairo and my son #cree. To all the women who are feeling pressured after birth. Do YOU! Do what makes YOU proud and do it in YOUR time. Not anyone else’s.”

Tia’s approach to the “snap back” body is refreshing after seeing countless celebrity women and influencers instantly revert back to their pre-pregnancy bodies.

In March, Tia shard a photo of her stretch marks, encouraging other women to embrace their flaws.

Tia has shown us how to embrace our stripes, rock our grey, decorate or home and hit our goals with good old fashion hard work. We stan a queen who loves herself and inspires other women to do the same!

