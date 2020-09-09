Get Ready To Watch The Black Golden Girls

Remember the Golden Girls, Dorothy, Blanche, Sophia and Rose? Well get ready for a new version, a black version of the classic hit show starring Tracey Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, Alfre Woodard and Regina King, and all black cast. The event is a one-time virtual performance and will benefit Color of Change, a digital organization dedicated to fighting racism.

“In an effort to further engage our community and drive change, all you need to do to enjoy this evening is sign up to receive messages about how you can make a change during this election! This event is in partnership with Zoom, and the first episode is spotlighting and supporting Color of Change—the nation’s largest online racial justice organization,” they continued.

It all happens on Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

Source: Essence

Also On Magic 95.9: