Columbia, MD Lands On Money Magazine’s Top 20 Best Places To Live

Another survey, this one by Money Magazine looks to find the top 20 best places to live in the United States and one Maryland city makes it on the list.

Columbia, MD landed pretty high on their list according to their survey, the Maryland city is the fifth best place to live in the US.

Money looked at towns and cities with a population of at least 25,000. They ranked the Best Places to Live by examining economic factors, like employment opportunities, as well as supply and demand for homes, cost of living, quality of schools, racial and economic diversity and health and safety.

Money’s Top 20 Best Places to Live include:

Evans, Georgia Parker, Colorado Meridian, Idaho Rockwall, Texas Columbia, Maryland Westfield, Indiana Syracuse, Utah Franklin, Tennessee Woodbury, Minnesota Morrisville, North Carolina Ashburn, Virginia South Windsor, Connecticut St Peters, Missouri Chelmsford, Massachusetts Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin Mount Laurel, New Jersey Woodstock, Georgia Broomfield, Colorado Abington, Pennsylvania Midlothian, Virginia

Source: WBAL11

