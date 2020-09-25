CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Columbia, MD Lands On Money Magazine’s Top 20 Best Places To Live

Another survey, this one by Money Magazine looks to find the top 20 best places to live in the United States and one Maryland city makes it on the list.

Columbia, MD landed pretty high on their list according to their survey, the Maryland city is the fifth best place to live in the US.

Money looked at towns and cities with a population of at least 25,000. They ranked the Best Places to Live by examining economic factors, like employment opportunities, as well as supply and demand for homes, cost of living, quality of schools, racial and economic diversity and health and safety.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Money’s Top 20 Best Places to Live include:

  1. Evans, Georgia
  2. Parker, Colorado
  3. Meridian, Idaho
  4. Rockwall, Texas
  5. Columbia, Maryland
  6. Westfield, Indiana
  7. Syracuse, Utah
  8. Franklin, Tennessee
  9. Woodbury, Minnesota
  10. Morrisville, North Carolina
  11. Ashburn, Virginia
  12. South Windsor, Connecticut
  13. St Peters, Missouri
  14. Chelmsford, Massachusetts
  15. Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin
  16. Mount Laurel, New Jersey
  17. Woodstock, Georgia
  18. Broomfield, Colorado
  19. Abington, Pennsylvania
  20. Midlothian, Virginia

Source: WBAL11

city , Columbia , Economics , health , Interesting Headlines , Maryland , money magazine , Ryan Da Lion , safety , school , survey , The Lion's Den , top 20

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Christopher Vialva: Read The Final Words From First…

Death row inmate Christopher Vialva was executed, making him the first Black person to be executed by the Trump administration…
09.25.20
‘Look At The Coons’ Song And Video Go…

An old song has been given new life after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron defended a grand jury's decision to…
09.25.20
Breonna Taylor Case Causes Nationwide Protests After Cops…

As previously reported, on Wednesday (Sept 23),Cameron revealed that a grand jury failed to indict all three officers involved in the…
09.25.20
What Did Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Actually Present…

Ben Crump said Breonna Taylor's family is "offended" at the weak charge for one ex-cop and that they're "trying to…
09.24.20
Two Louisville Police Officers Shot During Protests

Multiple sources in Louisville are reporting at least two police officers were shot Wednesday evening during protests following the grand…
09.24.20
Sour Milk Karen Who Threw A Glass Bottle…

Meanwhile the jogger who was subjected to that nasty racist incident was not hurt and continued to jog while living…
09.24.20
What Is Wanton Endangerment?

Wednesday one Officer was indicted in the connection with Breonna Taylor’s murder. Ex-officer Brett Hankison who shot Breonna Taylor has…
09.24.20
Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Indicts 1 As Killer…

A grand jury recommended there should be multiple counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree charged against one of…
09.24.20
Megan Thee Stallion, Kamala Harris, BLM Founders &…

Time's highly-coveted 100 Most Influential People List is out, and it's infused with melanin, and WE LOVE TO SEE IT.
09.24.20
One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s…

The announcement comes more than six months after Taylor's death.
09.23.20
Close