Trey Songz Confirms He Has Tested Positive For Covid-19

R&B Superstar Trey Songz has announced the news in a video posted to his Instagram (Oct. 5) that he has indeed tested positive for covid-19.

He said, “I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course, I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically, and this time unfortunately, it came back positive.”

He assured his fans that he is taking his coronavirus diagnosis seriously, noting that more than “7.5 million Americans have contracted Covid [and] one out of a thousand Black people have died from it.”

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

He added, “I will be taking it seriously, I will be self-quarantining. I will be in my house until I see a negative sign.” Songz went on to disclose that he’s been cautious amid the pandemic since his grandfather died earlier this year from what he believes was COVID-19.

He urges fans to not follow our President and to be sure to take this virus very seriously.

Source: BET

