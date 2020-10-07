CLOSE
David Letterman Gets Personal With Dave Chappelle, Lizzo & Others In ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ Trailer

The new season will be available on Netflix on October 21st...

David Letterman might be out the late night talk show game but the OG comedian is still going to be doing his thing for another season on his Netflix gig.

In the trailer for his next season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, David Letterman once again recruits a “who’s who” list of celebrities to sit down and chop it up including the likes of Lizzo, Kim Kardashian, Robert Downey Jr., and the one and only Dave Chappelle. From making Kim Kardashian tear up to apparently getting RDJ to open up about life in prison (lots of rumors about what he went through while in there), this new season of Letterman seems like it’s going to be as insightful as it will be entertaining.

Peep the trailer to My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman below and peep Dave Chappelle explain that he doesn’t want “retroactive justice” for Black lives taken at the hands of police, but wants “you to spot it” now while he’s alive.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

