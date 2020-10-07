CLOSE
MAGA Jig: Kanye West Files Docs That Say He’s Worth Hundreds Of Millions, Not Billions

Reminds you of another guy who isn't as rich as he says he is.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Kanye West is very wealthy. However, financial docs he had to file since he’s running for President (spoiler: he won’t win) indicate he isn’t worth near the billions of dollars he’s been claiming.

Business Insider initially reported about Yeezy’s financial disclosures, which he had to present to the Federal Election Commission.

As the Daily Mail points out, West claims he has three companies (Yeezy LLC, Yeezy Apparel LLC, and Yeezy Footwear LLC.) that are worth $50 million each while his partnerships with adidas and Nike are worth a combined $30 to $75 million. Note, we’re not sure how the latter works considering he’s rocking with adidas, although he did threaten to roll with the Jumpman if the other brand doesn’t put him on its board during a recent Twitter spree.

Also worth mentioning is that West’s disclosure also states he’s carrying $100 milion in debt, most of that coming from mortgages.

While another $5 million comes from other sources, that leaves Yeezy far short of the billions he claims he’s worth. When Forbes announced in April 2020 that he allegedly joined the billionaires club, he was also quick to say he was actually worth north of $3 billion, while noting the outlet can’t count.

Nevertheless, and despite shelling about $6 million of his own cash for his campaign, West has only managed to get on about a dozen ballots.

So wait, are we going to get to see Kanye West tax returns, too, or nah?

But hey, it’s not like rappers aren’t known for taking extreme poetic license when it comes to their wealth.

MAGA Jig: Kanye West Files Docs That Say He’s Worth Hundreds Of Millions, Not Billions  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

