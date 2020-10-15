Michael B Jordan Gets Sexy With His Go Vote Message

Its no secret that the ladies love Michael b Jordan and with such an important election getting closer. he decided to use his sex appeal to encourage people to get out and vote. He posted a shirtless photo on social media on his Instagram account to his 14.9 million followers and after the response the post has been getting, it looks like there will be a lot of women at the polls and casting their ballots this upcoming election.

He also included useful voting tips, including a reminder to fill out your census and make sure to request your ballot.

Source: Essence

