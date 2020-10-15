CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Michael B Jordan Gets Sexy With His Go Vote Message

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Its no secret that the ladies love Michael b Jordan and with such an important election getting closer. he decided to use his sex appeal to encourage people to get out and vote. He posted a shirtless photo on social media on his Instagram account to his 14.9 million followers and after the response the post has been getting, it looks like there will be a lot of women at the polls and casting their ballots this upcoming election.

He also included useful voting tips, including a reminder to fill out your census and make sure to request your ballot.

Source: Essence

ballots , census , election , Instagram , Interesting Headlines , Micahel B. Jordan , Ryan Da Lion , sexy , social media , The Lion's Den , Vote , voter registration

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Lindsey Graham Calls Segregation ‘The Good Old Days’…

Lindsey Graham recalled segregation as "the good old days" while disingenuously trying to show that Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney…
10.15.20
Never Forget: Myra Selby Is The Black Woman…

President Obama's nomination of Myra Selby to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in early 2016 was blocked by Republicans,…
10.14.20
Video Shows Pennsylvania ‘Karen’ Call Lt. Governor’s Brazilian-Born…

Gisele Barreto Fetterman's video shows that while Karens may have fallen out of the daily news cycle, they are still…
10.14.20
All Eyes On Kamala Harris As Amy Coney…

Kamala Harris will likely find herself walking a tightrope of sorts during her questioning of Amy Coney Barrett at the…
10.12.20
How Long Will Election Night Actually Take To…

If you think the presidential election will be decided before your bedtime on Nov. 3rd, you might be in for…
10.12.20
Kanye West Flaunts Write-In Votes, Launches “Vote Kanye”…

Some on Twitter are calling the Chicago superstar's campaign efforts disruptive to the upcoming presidential election.
10.10.20
Wisconsin Cop Won’t Face Charges In Mall Shooting…

Officer Joseph Mensah, who has shot and killed two others before Alvin Cole, was recommended to be fired by an…
10.09.20
New Poll Heaves Blame On Democrats & Trump…

With talks of a new stimulus bill eradicated from the conversation, a new poll heaves almost equal blame on President…
10.09.20
Unprecedented Or Unpresidential? Trump Says He Won’t Participate…

"I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate," Trump said during a Thursday phone interview on Fox…
10.09.20
25 items
Flies, Plexiglass & Pink Eye: All The Photos…

Mike Pence And Kamala Harris take part in the U.S. Vice Presidential debate at University of Utah in Salt Lake…
10.10.20
Close