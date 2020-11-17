Georgia’s Secretary Of State Said He Was Asked To Toss Ballots.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Brad Raffensperger said he was “stunned” by the question, in which Graham appeared to suggest that he find a way to reject legally cast absentee ballots. He said…“It sure looked like he was wanting to go down that road,”

Graham, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, denied that’s what he said.

“I think that’s just ridiculous. If he feels threatened by that conversation, he’s got a problem. I actually thought it was a good conversation,” he said, adding he was only suggesting Georgia enforce a stricter signature verification process.

In response, Raffensperger, a Republican, told the Post that it was clear to him that Graham was suggesting he find a way to throw out ballots.

Source: Yahoo News

