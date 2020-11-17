Trump Fires The Director Of Homeland Security… Via A Tweet

There are many things you can do to lose your job but when you lose your job for doing your job it maybe a difficult thing to understand and then to learn you lost your job thru a tweet. Well that’s exactly the situation with Chris Krebs who had rejected Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud.

“The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud,” Trump said in a tweet that also repeated other baseless conspiracy theories about the election and was flagged by Twitter as “disputed.”

“Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.”

