CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Congressman Asks About VP Kamala Harris’ Descendants.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Iowa Congress man Steve King who is known for some very strong and off mark comments has now turned his sights on the Vice President Elect Kamala Harris questioning her heritage.

Earlier this week.., Republican Rep. Steve King tweeted, “I’m reading that @KamalaHarris made history as first woman, first black woman, first Asian woman, etc = a boatload of intersectionality points. But Kamala, are you descended from slaves or slave owners?”

 

King has a long history of problematic comments In a New York Times interview, he said “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?”

Source: BET

 

asian , congress , Democrat , descendants , first woman vp , heritage , indian , Interesting Headlines , Jamaican , kamala harris , Republican , Ryan Da Lion , Slave Owners , Slaves , The Lion's Den , vice president elect , vp , woman of color

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Everyone Is Counting On Black Women Again To…

Black women invested in this election with the promise that their votes would produce action towards legislation eradicating blocked accessways…
11.24.20
David Dinkins, First Black Mayor Of New York…

David N. Dinkins, the first and only Black person to hold the post of mayor in the city of New…
11.24.20
Meet Shuwanza Goff, The Black Woman Who Will…

Goff will help lead efforts to help propel Biden's legislative efforts through Congress, which includes policies promising to lengthen, ensure,…
11.24.20
21-Year-Old Breonna Taylor Protest Leader Hazma ‘Travis’ Nagdy…

Community members are reeling over the death of a promising young activist whose life was cut short on Monday during…
11.24.20
‘Blessed’: Linda Thomas-Greenfield Would Be Just Second Black…

Linda Thomas-Greenfield became the first Black person who Biden tapped to be part of his cabinet. If confirmed, she would…
11.24.20
Why Biden Needs A Black Secretary Of Health…

While placing a Black person in positions of power is not the cure-all to reverse 400 years of systemic racism,…
11.24.20
Impeached Racist President’s Son Got The ‘Rona

Everyone could have predicted this one. Donald Trump's namesake son has tested positive for the Coronavirus.
11.23.20
Black Voters In Philadelphia Speak Out, Credit ‘Ancestors’…

Philadelphia's Black voters reflect on the 2020 election.
11.20.20
Trump-Loving Pastor Who Said He Wouldn’t Catch COVID…

There's a Trump-loving Pastor out in Virginia who is currently recovering from the coronavirus after publicly saying it wasn't possible…
11.20.20
Symone Sanders Potential White House Press Secretary Under…

According to published reports, President-elect Joe Biden is considering the former senior adviser for the Biden-Harris campaign for the position…
11.20.20
Close