Congressman Asks About VP Kamala Harris’ Descendants.

Iowa Congress man Steve King who is known for some very strong and off mark comments has now turned his sights on the Vice President Elect Kamala Harris questioning her heritage.

Earlier this week.., Republican Rep. Steve King tweeted, “I’m reading that @KamalaHarris made history as first woman, first black woman, first Asian woman, etc = a boatload of intersectionality points. But Kamala, are you descended from slaves or slave owners?”

King has a long history of problematic comments In a New York Times interview, he said “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?”

Source: BET

