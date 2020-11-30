CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Could The Next Jeopardy Host…Be Black?

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

JEOPARDY THE HIT GAME SHOW IS LOOKING FOR A REPLACEMENT FOR ALEX TRIBEK WHO PASSED AWAY EARLIER THIS MONTH.

Here are a few people in the running:

So BETTY WHITE FROM THE GOLDEN GIRLS, ANDERSON COOPER FROM CNN, KEN JENNINGS…WHO WAS A CONTESTANT AND WON A RECORD 74 WEEKS. He also holds the record for the highest average correct responses per game, and was named a producer for the current season. Also in the running is George Stephanopoulos and Alex Faust.

There are some people of color on the short list including Laura Coates who is a CNN legal analyst and her name also came up as they considered having a female host, they said her credentials made her a worthy candidate.

ALSO….LeVar Burton, the Reading Rainbow host, star of Star Trek’s Next Generation and Roots…and people have already started a petition and have collected upwards of 101,000 signatures in favor of him..

Source: Eonline

Anderson Cooper , betty white , CNN , Game Show , golden girls , Interesting Headlines , Jeopardy , Laura Coates , levatr burton , petition , Reading Rainbow , Ryan Da Lion , Star Trek , The Lion's Den

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Cecilia Rouse Will Be The First Black Person…

Joe Biden tapped Cecelia Rouse to be the next chairperson of the Council of Economic Advisers. If confirmed by the…
11.30.20
Black Folks Won’t Forget All The Ways People…

The election results are official, but for many Black voters, concerns about efforts to disenfranchise their ballots this year will…
11.30.20
Symone Sanders And Karine Jean-Pierre Land Key Roles…

Symone Sanders and Karine Jean-Pierre were part of a historic all-female communications team that will serve Joe Biden and Kamala…
11.30.20
Oregon Community Rallies Around Black Teen Fatally Shot…

Aidan Ellison, a 19-year-old Black man, was fatally shot in the chest on November 23 by a white man named…
11.30.20
Will A Black Woman Be Appointed To Kamala…

Black Lives Matter activists and other prominent Black political leaders want to ensure that the Senate includes a Black woman…
11.30.20
People Think Trump OK’d Iran’s Nuclear Scientist Assassination…

Regardless of which country launched the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, there seems to be one unverified…
11.30.20
Racist Landlord Gets Fraction Of Max Prison Time…

A racist white man who rented property to a Black family with children was given a delayed, light prison sentence…
11.30.20
Everyone Is Counting On Black Women Again To…

Black women invested in this election with the promise that their votes would produce action towards legislation eradicating blocked accessways…
11.24.20
David Dinkins, First Black Mayor Of New York…

David N. Dinkins, the first and only Black person to hold the post of mayor in the city of New…
11.24.20
Meet Shuwanza Goff, The Black Woman Who Will…

Goff will help lead efforts to help propel Biden's legislative efforts through Congress, which includes policies promising to lengthen, ensure,…
11.24.20
Close