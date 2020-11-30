Could The Next Jeopardy Host…Be Black?

JEOPARDY THE HIT GAME SHOW IS LOOKING FOR A REPLACEMENT FOR ALEX TRIBEK WHO PASSED AWAY EARLIER THIS MONTH.

Here are a few people in the running:

So BETTY WHITE FROM THE GOLDEN GIRLS, ANDERSON COOPER FROM CNN, KEN JENNINGS…WHO WAS A CONTESTANT AND WON A RECORD 74 WEEKS. He also holds the record for the highest average correct responses per game, and was named a producer for the current season. Also in the running is George Stephanopoulos and Alex Faust.

There are some people of color on the short list including Laura Coates who is a CNN legal analyst and her name also came up as they considered having a female host, they said her credentials made her a worthy candidate.

ALSO….LeVar Burton, the Reading Rainbow host, star of Star Trek’s Next Generation and Roots…and people have already started a petition and have collected upwards of 101,000 signatures in favor of him..

Source: Eonline

